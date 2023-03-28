Ruth Ann Bristol Obituary

Ruth Ann Bristol, 75, of St. Johnsbury, Vt., passed away peacefully on March 23, 2023, in the comfort of her home, with her family at her side.
She was born Jan. 26, 1948 in St, Johnsbury; the daughter of the late Leonard and Lucille (West) Bristol. She graduated from St. Johnsbury Academy in the class of 1966.
In her earlier years, Ruth stayed at home to care for her young family. When her children entered school, she set her sights on the work world. She was employed by the St. Johnsbury Police Department. She retired after 29 years of service to her community.
Ruth was a member of the Moose Club, VFW and a Life member of the American Legion Auxiliary, all in St. Johnsbury. She was a pioneer for women in the world of race car driving. She enjoyed fishing, horseshoes and camping. She loved her family and cherished the time that she spent with them, especially with the grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Christmas was always a very special time for her family. Ruth made the season unforgettable and over the top with gifts for everyone and many lasting memories. She was very caring to everyone, treating each one equally and never judging anyone. She always gave more than she received. Ruth will be sadly missed by her family and her fur babies, Tucker, Tilley and Gizmo.
Survivors include: two children: Gina Giroux and Matthew Christman, both of St. Johnsbury; two grandchildren: Dustin and his fiancé, Samantha Tillotson and Dylan Giroux, all of Lyndonville; two great-grandchildren, Jayce and Georgina, both of Lyndonville; two siblings, Butch Bristol of Whitefield, N.H., and Bonnie Little of Lyndonville; as well as many nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held later.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Caledonia Home Health and Hospice, 161 Sherman Dr., St. Johnsbury, VT 05819 or to Umbrella, 1330 Main St., St. Johnsbury, VT 05819.
Arrangements are in the care of Dian R. Holcomb of Northern Vermont Funeral Service, 60 Elm St., Hardwick. Online condolences are welcomed at: northernvermontfuneralservice.com.
