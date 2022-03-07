Ruth Carter Witherspoon Obituary

Ruth Carter Witherspoon, 99 years old, formerly of Sutton, Vt. and South Glastonbury, Conn., died on Feb. 27 at the St. Johnsbury Health and Rehab Center, St. Johnsbury, Vt. Her life was full of song and love of people.
Ruth was born on Montowese Street in Hartford, Conn., to Emma Amalia Eugenia Olsen and Robert Carter. She attended Buckley High School and Morse Business School and was employed as a legal secretary before marrying James William (Bill) Witherspoon, Jr. on Feb. 19, 1945, shortly before he shipped out as a Naval officer in WWII. After the war Ruth and Bill moved to Pennsylvania and New Jersey, then settled in South Glastonbury, Conn. with their five children.
With a close friend James T. Kinne, Ruth created a social phenomenon known as ‘Nayaug,’ which held community events such as Bean Hole Suppers and Grange Fair Parades, elected their own officials to visit the legislature with a variety of tongue in cheek proclamations, and in general kept the area full of fun.
Ruth and Bill moved to Sutton, Vermont in 1986, where she continued to bring a smile and a song to everyone she met. Ruth had a strong faith in God, and they were regular attendees of the Sutton Baptist Church. She entertained for several years at area nursing homes with friend Jack King of Lyndon, often singing ‘Second Hand Rose’ and wearing her feather boa. She sang with the band at her 95th birthday party, surrounded by family and friends, and was heard singing the Star Spangled Banner a few days before she died.
Ruth was predeceased by her husband Bill in 2016, and is survived by her five children: Laura Bourque and John, (deceased) of Tolland, Conn., Bill and wife Annie Gibavic of Sutton, Vt., Nancy and husband Michael Vercellotti of Andover, N.H., Bob of Portland, Maine, and John and wife Cathy of Kingfield, Maine. She is also survived by a niece, Susan Carter and husband John, and their family.
Ruth leaves six grandchildren and spouses: Jamie (Amy Bos), Carter (Brooke), Amy Drake (Matt), Eben (Amy), Sam (Margaret), and Joseph, along with nine great grandchildren: Hadley, Blakely, Isla, Adelaide, Charlotte, Elly, Hayes, Tucker and Rosie.
A celebration of her life will be held at the Sutton Baptist Church on Saturday, May 21, at 11 a.m. Donations may be sent to the Burke Senior Meal Site, 212 School St., West Burke, VT 05871.
