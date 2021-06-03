Ruth E. Dyke Obituary

Ruth E. Dyke, 93, of Groveton, N.H., died on May 26, 2021, after a lengthy illness.
Ruth was born on July 22, 1927, the daughter of Russell and Ina Stevens of Franconia, N.H. She lived in Littleton for many years before moving to Connecticut with her husband, Henry Dyke, where she resided for 50-plus years, before returning to New Hampshire to live with her daughter, Donna Cornelius. While in Connecticut, she worked for Ramba Industries until her retirement.
She was predeceased by her husband, Henry Dyke and one of her sons, Stephen Kelley.
Ruth leaves behind her daughter, Donna Cornelius and her friend Arthur Larrivee of Groveton, N.H.; her son Ronald Kelley and wife Linda of Stewartstown, N.H.; granddaughter Laurie Kelley; grandson Duane A. Stone; grandson Dr. Michael Kelley and his wife Dr. Nancy Kelley; great-grandchildren Owen Stone, Cody Stone, Meghan Kelley, Sarah Kelley and Matt Kelley; her sister Lottie Hanks of Boscawen, N.H. and several nieces and nephews.
At the convenience of the family, a graveside service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements and care have been entrusted to the Cremation Society of New Hampshire. For more information or to send a message of condolence, please visit our website at www.csnh.com.
