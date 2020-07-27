Ruth Elizabeth Faeth - Obituary

Ruth Elizabeth Faeth of Portland, Maine, died at the Gosnell Memorial Center on July 19, 2020.
Ruth was born Oct. 12, 1925 in New Britain, Conn. She moved to Danville, Vt. in 1973 with husband Fred. Together they worked, lived and gardened on their beloved Pumpkin Hill property. Throughout her adult life Ruth was a Girl and Boy Scout leader, she loved doing arts and crafts, loved children and best of all – she loved dogs. Her passions included: dancing, playing scrabble, bridge, camping at the beach, watching the Red Sox, and reading a good book.
She also spent many winters in Leesburg, Fla. where she was close to her daughter Geraldine, She and Fred would meet friends from all over the country and enjoy being out of the cold Vermont winters.
In 2016, Ruth moved to 75 State Street, in Portland to live near her daughter Angela. There she continued her interest in art and made many friends of both residents and staff.
She enjoyed going to Bug Light Park to watch the activity and sit near the ocean.
Ruth is survived by her children, Michael Faeth, Geraldine Fraser, Kathleen Worman, and Angela Faeth. She was pre-de-ceased by her husband Fredrick Faeth, and eldest son Thomas Faeth.
Ruth died three months shy of her 95th birthday and stayed strong and active up the last few months of her life. She was the epitome of “life long, die fast.”
A celebration of her life has not yet been scheduled. Gifts may be made in her memory to 75 State Street or the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House.
