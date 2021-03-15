Ruth Gjessing - Obituary

Ruth Reid Gjessing — nurse, businesswoman, conservationist, and advocate for homeless animals — died at her home in Westmore, Vermont, on March 9, following a year of declining health. She was 96.
Ruth was born on Oct. 3, 1924 in Burlington, Vermont, to Joanna (Croft) Reid, a school teacher, and Edward H. Reid, a local businessman. She received her elementary and secondary education in Burlington’s public schools. After a year at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee, she transferred to Skidmore College in Saratoga, New York, and subsequently entered the college’s nurses training program in New York City. While in Manhattan, she struck up a correspondence with Edward William Steele, Jr., a soldier in Europe with the 156th Field Artillery Battalion. They met when he returned to the United States after Germany’s surrender and married in Burlington on July 28, 1945. They had three children—Timothy, Bradley, and Martha. They divorced in 1961.
In the late 1950s and early 1960s, Ruth worked as an RN at the Bishop DeGoesbriand Hospital (now the University Health Center) and the Mary Fletcher Hospital (now the Medical Center Hospital of Vermont), but after her divorce, she took a job as a nurse for the Burlington School Department, moving to this position because its hours, holidays, and vacation schedules coincided with those of her children, who were by then all attending the city’s public schools.
On July 27, 1969, she married Erland Gjessing, a Professor of Biochemistry in the Medical School of the University of Vermont and a fellow member of the Unitarian Church in Burlington. Shortly afterwards, they moved to Cali, Colombia, where, under the auspices of the Rockefeller Foundation, he taught and conducted research in enzymology at the Medical School at the Universidad del Valle.
While in Cali, Ruth helped organize and then spearheaded a cooperative in the Bellevista barrio of indigent women making macramé handbags, a major aim being to assure that the women kept as much as possible of the profits from their work. After she made a connection to a buyer for Pappagallo, a fashion brand whose clothing and accessories were carried by high-end department stores, untold numbers of the macramé bags were sold to consumers in United States. Mary Jane Eberhard, a friend of Ruth’s in Cali, would later write: “Why do they give Nobel peace prizes to politicians? Why not to a stubborn, determined, ingenious, tough gringa with a warm heart, who, when suddenly transplanted amidst the seemingly hopeless poverty of her Latin American counterparts actually did something about it? … Ruth overcame obstacles of organization, bureaucracy, and rivalries among the women themselves to make the thing work so well that it was self-perpetuating long after she left.”
In 1976, Ruth and her husband returned to Burlington, and in 1980 they moved to a property he owned in Westmore in the Northeast Kingdom—the Northeast corner of Vermont, comprising Orleans, Essex and Caledonia Counties. He had longstanding family connections in the region, and Ruth came to love it as much as he did, committing herself wholeheartedly to preserving and promoting its natural beauty and its history.
During her four decades in Westmore, she served on the town’s Planning Commission and as a Justice of the Peace. In addition, she was a dedicated volunteer for, and a driving force in the success of, the cat spay-and-neuter clinic at Frontier Animal Society (now the Pope Memorial Frontier Animal Shelter). She was as well a volunteer guide for The Old Stone House Museum in Brownington. Despite their geographical isolation, she and her husband entertained a steady stream of visiting relatives, friends, and colleagues from all over the state, the country, and the world. She herself became a legend as a hostess, cooking hearty meals for her guests and often leading them on hikes up Wheeler, Bald, Hor, and Pisgah mountains and taking them afterwards for a cooling swim in Lake Willoughby.
Ruth’s husband Erland predeceased her in 2003. She leaves her children, Timothy, Bradley, and Martha; Timothy’s wife Victoria; Bradley’s wife Margaret Lowry; Martha’s husband Robert Stymeist; and Bradley and Margaret’s two children Peter and Laura. She is also survived by her one sibling, her older sister Esther Reid Friedrichs of Livonia, Michigan; by her sister-in-law, Helen Gjessing of Shelburne, Vermont; and by her beloved nieces and nephews: Thomas Friedrichs of Atlanta, Georgia; David Friedrichs of Ann Arbor, Michigan, Anne Friedrichs of Middlebury, Vermont; Mark Friedrichs of Bethesda, Maryland; Sarah Friedrichs Collins of Lake Forest, Illinois; Linda Friedrichs Nelson of Nashville, Tennessee; Catherine Gjessing of Duxbury, Vermont; and Jonathan Gjessing of South Burlington, Vermont.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ruth’s memory to the Foundation Fighting Blindness (https://donate.fightingblindness.org/) or The Vermont Land Trust (https://join.vlt.org/). A celebration of her life will be announced at a future date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.