Ruth Marie Bjerre - Obituary

Announced by the first thunderstorm of the season, on March 29, 2020, Ruth Marie Bjerre left this earth bound for heaven. She went out like a LION. She found her voice!
Born Dec. 9, 1945, in Boston, Mass., to Aage Soren and Ruth (Svenson) Bjerre, together with brother Donald, Ruth thrived on the beach of Savin Hill, Mass.
Ruth’s mother and father died when she was 10 and 13 respectively. Her extended family was her mother’s best friends and their children.
Ruth attended Wellesley High School (Class of ’63) which thankfully brought her the love and sisterhood of Marilyn (Lucas) Reed and her family. Graduating from Cazenovia (N.Y.) Junior College, “CAZ,” became one of the best things that ever happened to Ruth.
With studies at Boston University, Concord Hospital School of Nursing, and the N.E. Deaconess Hospital in Boston, Ruth became a Certified Dental Assistant and Operating Room Technician. Working in an office of three oral surgeons in Wellesley Hills, Mass., a small child looked up at Ruth in her white scrubs and asked, “Are you the Tooth Fairy?”
Years later, Ruth worked for Dr. Ron Spaulding, DDS in St Johnsbury, Vt. With her empathy and kindness, she made appointments easier for patients. For many years since, Ron has brought his humor, love and cookies!
A Rehabilitation Aide at Crotched Mtn, Greenville, N.H., Ruth assisted with Adult Daily Living Care and recuperating children. It was here, she met, the of love of her life…
Later, in St. Johnsbury, Vt., Ruth was an Aide at both the Adams School and Portland Street School for multi-handicapped children. A young student gazed up at her saying, “Mz Berry, you’re eyes are as blue as blueberries!”
For over 20 years, Ruth, herself, was an empathic Patient Caregiver. This preceded her needing much care over her last 30 years because of Parkinson’s Disease. In her Danville, Vt. home and for the last three and a half years, at the St. Johnsbury Health and Rehab Center, several Earth Angels surrounded Ruth. They made a loving difference.
A resident of Waterford, St. Johnsbury and Danville, Vt., Ruth maintained many lasting friendships. Two of which were her beloved Reverend Jack and Barb Timm. Ruth was instrumental in their opening of the Friendship House in Bethlehem, N.H., a substance use treatment and rehab center.
A Merry Heart and forever grateful, Ruth also had “The Look.” She was plucky! Proud of her Danish/Swedish heritage, with her beautiful hair often in Swedish braids, Ruth saw a long life through those startling blue eyes.
With her lifetime love of the ocean, The Anchorage By The Sea in Ogunquit, Maine became her Heaven-on-Earth. Ruth also had a huge sea of friends! She loved all cats and some lucky dogs, the color blue, matching clothes, writing and receiving cards, The Shaw Brothers, hymn sings and little things, winning at SCRABBLE and endless shopping – buying gifts for everyone. A good (or bad) joke – enter her longtime friends, crazy Jonathan and sweet Kirk, Symphony milk chocolate bars, Sour Patch Kids and Pepperidge Farm cookies… these were a few of her favorite things.
Ruth was a member of the Danville Congregational church. A faithful servant of God, Ruth never wavered in her faith. Facing Parkinson’s Disease like a Scandinavian Viking, she adjusted her sails and bravely navigated its rough waters – telling an irreverent Parkinson’s joke just three weeks before she died with it.
Surviving Ruth is her brother, Donald Soren Bjerre of Mattapoisett, Mass., nephew Erik Bjerre and family, and niece, Krista-Lee Bjerre Nye. Ruth’s second families include David Glod, Jane Parant, Judy Bourgeois, David Anderson and all of their family members.
Ruth is predeceased by her loving parents, her Auntie Amelia and Stanley Glod, Auntie Evelyn, “Chet” and Phillip Anderson, and her beloved sister-in-law, Mae Bjerre, “Poppe”, her Norwegian forest cat, and “Little Bear” – her collie/shepherd.
Despite this heartbreaking time of C-19 isolation, Ruth was not alone at sea. Outside her window, LOVE signs were planted. A stream of friends sang, prayed and danced. Ruth died surrounded by much sweetness, love, care and prayer by caregivers Amber, Sandy, Gus and God. Ruth’s longtime companion bear, “Gus,” is now entrusted to her longtime friend, Jody Blaney.
A funeral service and hymn sing will be held at a later date at the Danville Congregational Church. An engraved paver placed in the Memory Garden at the Waterford Congregational Church in Ruth’s honor will read: RUTH MARIE BJERRE, A GRATEFUL HEART 1945 – 2020
As in her favorite Shaw Brothers’ song, now Ruth knows, “What It Feels Like To Be Free.”
Donations in Ruth’s memory made be made to: NEK Council on Aging (the Pet Program) 481 Summer St., Suite 101, St. Johnsbury, VT 05810; Kingdom Community Services (Food Shelf), PO Box 735, St. Johnsbury, VT 05819; Kingdom Animal Shelter, 1161 Portland Street, St. Johnsbury, VT 05819.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.saylesfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.