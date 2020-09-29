Ruth Marie Wilson - Obituary

Ruth Marie Wilson, 83, of Little Italy Road, Groton, Vt., went home to be with the Lord, on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020.
Ruth was born in Ryegate, VT on May 18,1937 to Harry and Olive (Metcalf) Crown. She was a graduate of the Groton High School, Class of 1955. On September 18, 1955, she married Robert G. Wilson.
For many years, Ruth worked for Harold Puffer at the Modern Woodmen of America office in Groton and following her retirement, she remained active in Modern Woodmen activities.
She was a member of the South Ryegate Presbyterian Church where she served as secretary and clerk. She participated with the local Red Hat Society members. Ruth enjoyed her flower garden and attended her children and grand children’s school events and sporting activities.
She was predeceased by her husband of nearly 47 years, Robert G. Wilson on August 1, 2003; her son, Robert G. Wilson III on January 19, 1980; and all of her brothers and half-brothers.
She is survived by four daughters, Deborah M. Chase and husband Dean of Ryegate, Sandra L. Kendall and husband William of South Ryegate, Bonnie L. White and companion Terrence Paye of Pike, NH, and Brenda J. Bogie of Groton; nine grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren; along with nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Calling hours will be on Thursday, October 1st from 6-7 PM at Ricker Funeral Home, 1 Birch Street, Woodsville, NH.
A funeral service will be on Friday, October 2nd at 10 AM at the South Ryegate Presbyterian Church, with Rev. Harvey Bartlett, officiating.
Burial will follow in the Groton Village Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the South Ryegate Presbyterian Church, c/o Mrs. Judy Gandin (treasurer), 38 Hosmer Brook Road, Groton, VT 05046.
Please note that face masks and social distancing is required for attendance at all services.
For more information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.rickerfh.com.
Ricker Funeral Home & Cremation Care of Woodsville is in charge of arrangements.
