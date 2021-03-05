Ruth Pearl Holloway - Obituary

Ruth Pearl Holloway, 88, of St. Johnsbury, Vt. passed away on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at her daughter’s home with her family by her side.
Ruth was born on Sept. 25, 1932, in Groveton, N.H. to Ralph and Susie (Willey) Bennett. She was raised and educated in Groveton but left school to help care for her brothers and sisters. Over the years, Ruth worked for the Groveton Papermill, the stamp company in Derry, N.H., Palmer Brothers in St. Johnsbury, and ended her working career doing childcare at her home. On Christmas Eve 1952, Ruth married Raymond N. Holloway, Sr. and the couple shared 41 years together until Raymond’s death in 1993.
Among Ruth’s pastimes were knitting, crocheting, and baking. She liked puzzles and going to the beach. Ruth enjoyed time with her grandchildren and caring for her family. She took pride in caring for others and always loved big.
Survivors include her children: James Holloway of Eden, Vt., Raymond Holloway, Jr. of Montpelier, Vt., Donna Degree and husband, David, of St. Johnsbury, Blaine Holloway of St. Johnsbury, Linda Savage of Lyndonville, Vt., Ronald Holloway of Weare, N.H., Dawn McDonald and husband, Christopher, also of Weare, and Shawna Holloway of Dayton, Maine; two sisters-in-law: Shirley Porter and Annette Holloway; 12 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her husband: Raymond Holloway, Sr.; a daughter: Susan Frost; a daughter-in-law: Aryn Holloway; and a grandson: David Carley.
At Ruth’s request, there will be no public services.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.saylesfh.com.
