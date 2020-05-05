Ryan Trombley - Obituary

Ryan Alexander Trombley, 41, of Goldsboro, N.C., died April 25, 2020, as a result of a long battle with Type I Diabetes, Leukemia, and other ongoing serious health issues.
Ryan was born Nov. 27, 1978, the son of, Robert E. Trombley (who predeceased him), and Theresa E. Duval, of New Albany, Ind., brother to Keane T. Trombley, and wife Marie (Batton) of Goldsboro, N.C., and uncle to Isabella Trombley, Zachary Boat, and Keane A. Trombley.
Ryan was raised in a military family, traveling the world with his father and brother, while his father served 20 years in the US Air Force.
In 1990 Ryan, his brother and father all moved to North Carolina where Ryan attended Elementary School at Greenwood & E. B. Frink Elementary, and North Lenoir High School. In 1994, Ryan and his father joined the rest of the Trombley family in Northern New Hampshire where he stayed until his father’s sudden death in 1995. Ryan then lived with his Uncle, Dean J. Trombley and Aunt, Cathy H Trombley, and cousins, Tara L. (Ashey) and Deana M. Trombley, in Bethlehem, N.H., where he attended Profile Jr. Sr. High School where he met some of his closest friends, Chelone Miller (who predeceased him), Michael Cavanaugh, Michael Riley, and Richard Leslie.
Ryan loved spending his time fishing, having campfires, laughing and hanging with family and friends, snowboarding, four-wheeling and snowmobiling, through the White Mountains of New Hampshire.
Ryan studied nursing at Mt. Washington College from 1998-1999, pre-medical at the University of New Mexico from 1999-2000 and Life Science at NHTI graduating Cum Laude in 2002. He then obtained a Bachelors in Health & Sports science at New England College in 2003, ending his education with a Masters in Science in Nursing in 2014 from East Carolina University.
Ryan also leaves behind his beloved girlfriend, Martha Garcia, whom he loved and cared for deeply. He was predeceased by his Paternal Grandparents, Earl R. Trombley and Louise B. Trombley (Brooks), Uncle, Wayne P. Trombley, and cousins, Meredith S. Hayes/Trombley, Daniel B. Bartz and Wendall J. Trombley. He is survived by his Aunt, Toni L. & Paul R. Bartz, of Bethlehem, N.H., Uncle, John P. & Theresa Trombley, of Madbury, N.H., Uncle, Craig S. Trombley, of Lisbon, N.H., Uncle Allan R. & Janine Trombley, of E. Wakefield, N.H., Aunt Lois A. & Michael W. Bijolle, Uncle Dean J. Trombley & Cathy H. Trombley, of Landaff, N.H., Uncle Peter B. & Darlene Trombley, of Charlestown, N.H., Aunt, Mary R. Trombley & Robin Blackley of Brockton, Mass., Aunt, Jane N. Trombley, of Littleton, N.H. and Uncle, David B. Trombley of southern NH, and many, many loving cousins, family, and friends.
Should friends desire, contributions may be sent in memory to: JDRF - Type 1 Diabetes Research Funding and Advocacy (https://www.jdrf.org).
