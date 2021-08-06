Sally Mancino Obituary

Sally Mancino
Jan. 21, 1949 - July 27, 2021
In loving memory of Sally Mancino who passed along, in her home in Walnut Creek, Calif., at the age of 72. Shew was born on Jan. 21, 1949.
Sally was a beloved mom, friend, nana and more! She was a resident of Franconia, N.H., and a loving and extremely caring mother to Mary Ellen, Kevin and Alex Mancino. Most will remember her as the owner of Not Just Desserts Bakery in Littleton, N.H., creating and baking delicious desserts, breads, pies, cakes and catering local weddings, birthdays, and celebrations for the locals near-and far!
She moved to California to be closer to her children, became a nurse, traveled the world (she loved cruises), and enjoyed spending as much time as possible with her children and especially her six grandchildren: Chase and Walker (Mancino) Dudum, Alicia and Adam Mancino and Malia and Domi Mancino.
She will be remembered for her sense of purpose, support, strength, her faith in God, and for her love of life, laughter and all the joy that revolved around her children, grandchildren, family and friends.
Services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 9, at Oakmont Memorial Park in Lafayette, CA 94549.
