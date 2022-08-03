Sally Robinson Chamberlin Obituary

Sally Robinson Chamberlin, age 88, passed away at her home in Danville surrounded by her family on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022. Sally was born June 30, 1934, in St. Johnsbury to Gifford and Vieda (Pilotte) Robinson. Sally attended school in Danville and graduated from Danville High School in 1953. On June 26, 1955, she married Stanley Chamberlin and together they had four children.

She ran a daycare for 20 years beginning in 1976. She was known as Nanny by dozens of Danville’s youth. Even more than 20 years after retiring, those young charges, now adults, would excitedly greet her as nanny when she was out. She achieved her lifelong dream of becoming a licensed lay minister at the age of 64 and served as the pastor at the Barnet Congregational Church for 12 years, retiring in 2011.

