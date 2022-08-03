Sally Robinson Chamberlin Obituary

Sally Robinson Chamberlin, age 88, passed away at her home in Danville surrounded by her family on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022. Sally was born June 30, 1934, in St. Johnsbury to Gifford and Vieda (Pilotte) Robinson. Sally attended school in Danville and graduated from Danville High School in 1953. On June 26, 1955, she married Stanley Chamberlin and together they had four children.
She ran a daycare for 20 years beginning in 1976. She was known as Nanny by dozens of Danville’s youth. Even more than 20 years after retiring, those young charges, now adults, would excitedly greet her as nanny when she was out. She achieved her lifelong dream of becoming a licensed lay minister at the age of 64 and served as the pastor at the Barnet Congregational Church for 12 years, retiring in 2011.
Children and church were everything to Sally. She loved her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren with all her heart, convinced that each was uniquely amazing. The church, both the Barnet church where she pastored and the Congregational Church in Danville, was the other passion in her life. At the Danville Congregational Church she served as a senior deacon, was on the pastoral relations committee as well as serving in other capacities throughout her 60 plus years as a member there.
Sally was known for and took great pride in her cooking and baking. Her potato salad and mashed potatoes were beyond compare. Her famous Parker House rolls and chocolate dipped, chocolate chip cookies were requested and sent to family and friends near and wide. She was strong-willed and independent. Sally was unafraid to speak her mind on almost any subject, but was deeply sensitive and cried at every heartfelt birthday, Christmas or Mother’s Day card. She loved her family fiercely, cherished her friends deeply and pampered every pet. She never had a dog she didn’t make exceedingly plump, although she denied it had anything to do with the many treats she handed out.
She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 44 years, Stanley. She is survived by her children, David (Coco), Denis (Diana), Dana (Ashley Hoyt) all of the Danville area and Beth (Peter Roy) of Nyack NY, her 11 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren.
Services will be held at the Danville Congregational Church on Monday, August 8th at 11:00am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Open Door Food Shelf and Thrift Shop in Danville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.