Sally S. Fontaine Obituary

It is with great sorrow that we announce the untimely passing of or our beloved daughter, mother, sister and grandmother, Sally Suzzette Fontaine, of Walden, Vt. She died from injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident.
Sally was born Sept. 5, 1960 in St Johnsbury; the daughter of Andre’ and Dulcina “Dolly” (Perry) Fournier. She attended school at Glover Elementary and graduated from Lake Region Union High School in the class of 1979. Sally continued her education at St. Joseph the Provider College in Rutland, receiving an Associate’s degree in education.
She worked as a para educator at Hardwick Elementary School and Walden Elementary during the school season. During the summer she was employed at Carmen’s Creamy in Lyndonville and the Magic Spoon Bakery in Hardwick. Recently she worked at Fontaine Sawmill in East Montpelier.
Sally attended St. Paul’s Church in Barton; she loved spending time and caring for her grandson and her mother. Sally enjoyed animals, especially her fur baby and best friend, Jack.
Some people were put on this earth to do manual labor, some to care for animals, but Sally was here to be a mother, and that is what she enjoyed doing the most. She will be remembered as the most caring and thoughtful person her family will ever meet. She always put the needs of everyone else before hers and her favorite time was spent with her boys.
Survivors include: her father and mother, Andre’ and “Dolly” Fournier of Glover; Two sons, Justin Fontaine, and Shawn and his wife, Felicia, her only grandson, Leopold Fontaine; all of Walden; five siblings, Michael Fournier and his wife, Corrina of Glover, Matthew and his wife, Debbie of Lyndonville, Jamie Fournier of Orleans, Rose Stone of Barton and Janice Parry and her companion, Mark Rollins of Barton; several aunts, uncles, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Due to COVID, her funeral will be held in the spring, with date, time and location to be announced.
Burial will follow in the family lot in the Fairview Cemetery in Hardwick.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to: Love Your Brain Foundation PO Box 247 Norwich, VT 05055 or online at loveyourbrain.com
Arrangements are in the care of Dian R. Holcomb of Northern Vermont Funeral Service, 60 Elm Street, Hardwick. On line condolences are welcomed at: northernvermontfuneralservice.com.
