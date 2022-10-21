Samantha Marie Henderson Obituary

Samantha Marie Henderson, 19, of Lyndonville, Vt., passed away on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. Samantha was born on Oct. 29, 2002, in Plattsburg, N.Y. to Amanda Hubbard and Jason Henderson. She was primarily raised in Sutton, Vt. and attended schools in both Sutton and Lyndonville, Vt.
Samantha always lived in the moment taking in the joy of the world; she preferred a simple but sentimental life and home. Sam was a very social person who radiated love, light, and happiness, making her presence comforting. Some would say she was even cute when she was mad due to her small stature and size. Sam was always empathetic and kind, treating everyone as equals, and never leaving anyone behind. She was a trusted secret-keeper and shoulder to lean on during the darkest times of people’s lives. Sam was often seen gravitating toward animals and trying to adopt every stray she saw. Her hobbies included hiking, fishing with family and photography. She found peace visiting her Aunty Aly in Maine.
The most important people in Samantha’s life were her mom and her siblings. The big sister role was incredibly important to her as she looked out for her younger sister and brother with a keen, caring eye. Sam’s friends, including her feline friends, meant so much to her as well. She will be most remembered for being a sweet, caring person who would always lend a helping hand to anyone and of course, her infectious laugh. Samantha Marie Henderson’s kind heart and frequent, loving hugs will be greatly missed by her close family and friends.
Samantha is survived by her parents: Amanda Hubbard and Jason Henderson; sister: Elizabeth Henderson; brothers: Dylan Aja and Christopher Hard; grandmother: Shelly Tanner; aunt: Alice Hubbard; uncle: Curtis Drew; her stepfather: James Aja; step-siblings: Tamara and Angelo Aja; close family friend: Susan Hinton; The family of Alex Newland: Jennifer and Raymond Martin, Adam Newland, Samantha Marcotte-Martin, Trenton Hale; her boyfriend: Greg Pickens, and countless amazing friends as everyone who met her loved her instantly.
She was predeceased by her grandfather: Garth Drew; her first love: Alex Newland, and her close friend: Kobe Bedor.
Visiting hours will be held on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, to begin at 4 p.m. for family and friends to pay their respects and share condolences at Guibord-Pearsons Funeral Home, 15 Main St. in Lyndonville, Vt. A brief prayer service will close the evening at 6 p.m.
People are encouraged to dress in colorful attire in Sam’s honor as they wish.
Memorial donations my be offered to funeral expenses directly to Sayles Funeral Home, 525 Summer St., St. Johnsbury or at www.saylesfh.com.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.saylesfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.