Samuel Francis “Sam” Bernadino - Obituary

Samuel Francis “Sam” Bernadino, 90, of Hardwick, died peacefully on June 26, 2020 at the UVM Medical Center in Burlington, with family at his bedside.
He was born May 25, 1930, in North Arlington, N.J.; the son of the late Carmen and Helen (Zipko) Bernadino. He graduated from Queen of Peace High School in North Arlington, in the class of 1947.
Sam was employed for 28 years at IBM in New Jersey and New York. He retired in 1985 and moved to Hardwick, where he spent his remaining years, in the Log Cabin that he and his sons built.
On January 15, 1949, he married Eleanor Lois Haley in Lyndhurst, N.J. Together they had seven children.
On January 10, 1952 he entered the US Air Force in Newark, NJ. He served his country in Korea. Staff Sergeant Bernadino was Honorably Discharged on January 9, 1956, at Griffiss AFB in Rome, N.Y.
Sam was a member of Mary Queen of all Saints Parish and the American Legion Post #7, both in Hardwick. He was a very devoted family man. He loved spending time with his grandchildren, attending as many of their school and sports events as possible. He enjoyed spending time with his ham radio, managing bingo at St. Norbert’s for many years, attending the Casino’s in Montreal, fishing and visiting with friends at the American Legion Post #7 in Hardwick. Sam was very adamant when vacationing, his first job was to find a church where he could attend Mass and then the vacation could begin.
Survivors include: five children: Kevin and Glenda Bernadino of Newark, Vt., Brian and Donna Bernadino of Hardwick, Shawn Bernadino and Val Klein of Montgomery, Kirk and Marianne Bernadino of Camden, Maine, and Ellen and Thomas Halperin of Hardwick; nine grandchildren: Marina Cole, Alyassa Bernadino, Christopher, Kaitlyn, Sarah, Erin, William, Sam, and Frank; two step-grandchildren: Nerissa Colbeth and Trevor Halperin; four great grandchildren: Ayan, Ethan, Brandon and Gabrielle; two sisters: Virginia Corbo of Elizabeth Town, N.J., and Barbara Speer of Pa.; as well as nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was predeceased by his wife, Eleanor on August 26, 2007; two sons, William and Thomas Bernadino; and two siblings, Robert Bernadino and Margaret Biela.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at his family’s discretion.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to Sam’s favorite charity will be appreciated to, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN. 38105.
Arrangements are in the care of Dian R. Holcomb of Northern Vermont Funeral Service, 60 Elm Street, Hardwick.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.