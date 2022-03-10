Sandra A. Meyette Obituary

Sandra A. Meyette, 85, of Lyndonville, Vt. passed away on Monday, March 7, 2022 at her home with her family by her side.
Sandra was born Jan. 16, 1937 in Lyndon, Vt. the daughter of Arthur and Geneva (Duval) Taylor. Sandra was a lifetime resident of Lyndonville and she was a member of the Lyndonville United Methodist Church. She worked for many years as a waitress at Oscar’s Bakery, helped take care of the elderly and sick, worked for a short time for the Cobleigh library and later volunteered for RCT transporting patients to and from their doctor’s appointments at several of the larger hospitals.
Survivors include her children, Gardner Berry of Lyndonville, Vt., Shari Grant of Lyndonville, Vt., Monica Badger of Lyndonville, Vt. and Marlyn Meyette of Newark, Vt.; her brother, Stephen (Judy) Taylor or Lyndonville, Vt.; her sister, Margery Switser of Lyndonville, Vt.; her sister in law, Alice Taylor; nine grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; many nieces and nephews.
Sandra is predeceased by her parents; her dearest companion Raymond Bull; her son-in-law, Lynwood Grant; her brothers, Frank Taylor, Robert Taylor and Waldo Taylor; and her sister, Claire Lyonnais.
There will be no services at this time. The family is planning a private celebration of life for a later date.
