Sandra Ann Stocker - Obituary

Sandra Ann Stocker, 63, of Cherry Lane in Lyndon, Vt., passed away on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019 from complications of her diabetes.
Sandy was born in Springfield, Vt. on July 10, 1956 to Clifford A. and Margaret L. (Austin) Stocker. She was raised and educated in Springfield graduating from Springfield High School. She then attended the College of St. Joseph in Rutland, Vt. Sandy spent the first half of her adult life in a loving relationship with Betty Locke and her family. Later upon Betty’s death, Sandy shared the remainder of her life with Jacqueline Lewis, her loving companion, and family. She enjoyed woodworking, kayaking, bicycling, and travelling.
She leaves behind her brothers: Stuart and wife, Anne, and Steven and wife, Paula; her nephew: Stuart and his family; and her companion: Jacqueline Lewis.
Sandy was predeceased by her parents: Clifford and Margaret Stocker; and her companion: Betty Locke.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date in southern Vermont.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.saylesfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.