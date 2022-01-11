Sandra Doolan Obituary

Sandra Doolan, 81, passed away suddenly on January 10, 1922. She was born in Lancaster and was a lifelong resident.
Surviving family members include her loving husband of 60 years, Donald Doolan; a brother Bill Flynn of Whitefield; her son Sheldon of Aspen, Colorado, his wife Bente, grandson Kyle and granddaughter Chelsea; and her daughter Jennifer Doolan Stiles of High Point, North Carolina. Sandra will be dearly missed by her many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Predeceased relatives include her parents, Edward Stevens and Margaret Hallett-Flynn of Northumberland and Lancaster, respectively.
Her love of God and her church led her to give openly of her time serving others in her community. She served as a eucharistic minister at All Saints Catholic Church in Lancaster and most recently as an administrative assistant to Father Matthew Schultz. One of her greatest prides was organizing and hosting Christmas dinner for the less fortunate in All Saints Parish Hall.
Sandra was registrar of the voting checklist, an elected official, secretary for the Board of Selectman and the Lancaster Planning Board. Her causes and passions were so numerous but each one was dear to her heart.
She was a thoughtful and giving person and will be missed by many.
Visiting hours will be held Friday evening, January 14th, from 4:00–7:00 p.m. at the Bailey Funeral Home, Lancaster. A graveside service will be held in the Spring in Calvary Cemetery, Lancaster. A notice will be posted prior to.
For more information or to send an online condolence, please go to www.baileyfh.net.
