Sandra Hesseltine Obituary

Sandra Hesseltine, 80, of Littleton, N.H., passed on April 20, 2022 with both of her daughters by her side, after a long struggle with Alzheimer’s Disease. She was born in Littleton, N.H. on June 29, 1941, the youngest of six children born to Herbert Hesseltine, Sr. and Francis (Mills) Hesseltine.
Sandra was the most dedicated mom never missing a game or event, being our biggest fan, loving the Boston Red Sox, walking within Littleton the town she loved, being a social butterfly with her friends and always living life unselfishly. If you asked her, she would tell you her greatest accomplishment was her three children and eventually her grandchildren. Her world revolved around her children with her greatest loss being the death of her son, Kevin W. Blodgett on March 18, 2014.
Our hearts are filled with so many wonderful memories and humorous antics including “I love you two bucks.”
Sandra is survived by two her daughters, Teresa (Blodgett) Brooks and her husband Scott, and Holly (Blodgett) MacArthur and her husband Dougald; her three grandchildren, Bethany Dawn Brooks, Joshua (Kristina) Blodgett and Zachary Blodgett and great grandchildren.
In addition to her son, Sandra was predeceased by her parents, Herbert and Francis; three brothers, Herbert Hesseltine, Jr. (Korean conflict POW/MIA), Roger Hesseltine, and Maurice “Pop” Hesseltine; and two sisters Carlene Jenks and Jennie Laleme.
Sandra’s Memorial Gathering will be held in the Cremation Society of NH, 101 Union St., Littleton, NH on Saturday, May 14 from 2 to 6 p.m. To view Sandra’s Online Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.csnh.com.
