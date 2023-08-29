Sandra Jo Leightcap Obituary

Sandra Jo Leightcap, 66, passed away on Aug. 8, 2023 at her home in Danville after a short battle with ALS.
Sandi was born in Clark Summit, Pa. on July 5, 1957. She loved the ocean and the sun which drew her to the New Jersey shore, where she met Peter Boyle to whom she was married until 2005. In 1989, Sandi and family moved to a log cabin in the Northeast Kingdom where she would stay until her passing. She held both a BA in Business Administration from Rowan University and a BS in Accounting from Northern Vermont University–Lyndon. She worked as an accountant in St. Johnsbury for Lydall Industries and Weidmann Electric for 25 years.
Spreadsheets and pivot tables were used in all aspects of her life! She loved plants and gardening, along with kayaking on the many ponds and lakes throughout the area. She was a talented quilter, hand-sewing unique baby quilts for many lucky newborns. Sandi loved to travel and visited over 15 countries from the Caribbean, to Central America, to Asia, and Europe.
Sandi was the most thoughtful gift-giver and was known for her generous, humble, warm way of being with people, all qualities that everyone who knew her will greatly miss. She built many lasting friendships over the years, with many spanning decades. In Sandi’s retirement, she worked part-time at Houghton’s Greenhouse, doing ‘plant therapy,’ along with dedicating her time to volunteering at Grace Community Methodist Church, Meals on Wheels in Danville, Kingdom Animal Shelter and Breadseed Farm.
Sandi was predeceased by her parents Darius John and Doris Estella Moyer Leightcap, Clarks Summit, Pa., and her brother-in-law Greg Canestro, Erie, Pa. She is survived by her children: Kayleigh Boyle and partner Douglas Wolcik, Craftsbury, Vt. and Christopher and wife Tiffany Bai Boyle of Dhaka, Bangladesh; siblings Wendy Canestro, Erie, Pa., Randee Leightcap, Danville, Vt., and Darry and Stacey Mock Leightcap Clarks Summit, Pa.; nieces and nephews; Audrey and Kevin Koering, Ellen and Jay Burkhardt, Eli Leightcap, and Jack Leightcap. So many wonderful friends and her beloved pets have been left behind as well.
We will remember her when we are in the garden, floating in a kayak, enjoying a good piece of chocolate, listening to the wind chimes, and walking on the trails in Vermont. She will be greatly missed.
There will be no service by request. Family will be spreading her ashes in a few special locations.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Meals on Wheels in Danville or Kingdom Animal Shelter, St. Johnsbury. Any cards or memories to 1083 County Road, St. Johnsbury, VT 05819.
Memories and condolences may be shared with family at saylesfh.com.
