Sandra Lee Bousquet Obituary

Sandra Lee Bousquet, 76, Landaff, N.H., died peacefully in her sleep holding the hand of her beloved husband on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. She was born in New Haven, Conn., to Collis and Marion (Ohren) Wrightington on Feb. 22, 1946. Sandra attended New Haven public schools. She married Lester Bousquet on March 19, 1964.
Sandra worked as a machinist at Hitchner Manufacturing for many years. She enjoyed spending time outdoors, whether it was four-wheelin’ with Papa, or fishing and hunting it is where she would like to be. She liked Christmas lights and sitting on her porch listening to her wind chimes and watching the monarch butterflies. She had many talents, she took beautiful photographs, enjoyed crocheting, and loved to yodel. Sandra, beyond all else, loved her family and spending time with them.
Sandra is predeceased by her parents; a brother, Collis Wrightington; and a brother-in-law, Richard French. She is joined in death by her husband of 58 years, Lester Bousquet. She is survived by her two sons, Dennis Bousquet of West Burke, Vt., and Lester Bousquet and his wife Christine of West Burke, Vt.; a daughter, Sandy Poulin and her husband Ken of Berlin, N.H.; ten grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; a brother Raymond Wrightington and his wife Karen of North Carolina; three sisters, Mable French of Connecticut, Marion Wrightington of Burlington, Vt., and Roxenne Conroy and her husband Marty of Charlestown, N.H.
Calling hours will be Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, from 2-4 p.m. at Ricker Funeral Home and Cremation Care of Woodsville, 1 Birch St. Woodsville, N.H. A graveside service will be on Friday, May 26, 2023, at 1 p.m. at Grove Hill Cemetery, in Lisbon, N.H.
For more information, or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.rickerfh.com.
Ricker Funeral Home & Cremation Care of Woodsville is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
