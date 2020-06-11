Sandra Lynaugh - Obituary

Sandra Elizabeth (Lowell) Lynaugh, 77, of St. Johnsbury, Vt. passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, N.H.
Sandra was born in St. Johnsbury on March 18, 1943, to William and Jennie Bell Lowell. She attended local schools graduating from St. Johnsbury Academy, Class of 1961. On Sept. 2, 1967, she married Bernard John “BJ” Lynaugh. The couple shared 43 years together until BJ’s death in 2010. Sandra stayed home with the children most of the time but worked at several places throughout the years. She loved to bowl, loved all her pets that she had throughout her life and loved her flowers. She loved her two grandchildren Becky and Nick Ramirez who called her Grammy.
Survivors include her son: Scott Lynaugh of Concord, Vt., and Brian Lynaugh of West Danville, Vt.; a brother: Ron Lowell (Bernadine) of South Carolina and many nieces and nephews.
Sandra was predeceased by her husband: BJ Lynaugh; her daughter: Debbie Ramirez; a brother: Bob Lowell; and a sister: Dorothy Bell.
A Funeral Service will take place Tuesday, June 16, 2020, noon, at Sayles Funeral Home, 525 Summer St. in St. Johnsbury, Vt. Friends may call on the family earlier that morning from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow immediately at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at saylesfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.