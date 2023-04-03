Sandra S. (Page) Ramsdell Obituary

Sandra S. (Page) Ramsdell, of Maidstone, Vt., died peacefully Sunday morning, April 2, 2023 at Morrison, Whitefield, N.H., after battling Dementia/Alzheimer’s. In her final days, she was surrounded by her family and friends.
Sandra was born in Lancaster on Sept. 17, 1943 the daughter of Fred and Thelma (Congdon) Page. She was raised in Whitefield and was a graduate of Whitefield High School.
Sandra had a long career in the region, first working for Dr. Brewster when he started his practice, and then for a dentist in Bangor, Maine. She returned to the north country in 1980 and began a long career working for CPA-Francis Dineen (now Cohos Advisors). She was most known for her smiling face and beautiful outfits (the sparklier/glitzier….the better)!
Sandra and her husband Carl (deceased 2021) spent many winters in Sebring, Fla. and North Myrtle Beach, S.C. Sandra most enjoyed spending time with her family and friends at Maidstone Lake where she has camped and lived since 1964.
Surviving family members include Sharon Atkinson and her husband David of Maidstone, Vt., Michelle McManus and her husband Walter of Fairfax, Va.: six grandchildren - Sarah Morse, Jeffrey Atkinson, Nicholas Cassady, Tyler Cassady, Joshua McManus, Ryan McManus; three great-grandchildren, Levi Morse, Cali Morse, Charlotte Cassady; sister Linda Messier, Brothers Fred Page and Bill Page; several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband of 59 years Carl Ramsdell, and a sister Barbara Clukay.
Memorial visiting hours will be held, Friday, April 14th from 4:00 – 7:00 PM at the Bailey Funeral Home in Lancaster. A memorial service will be held Saturday, April 15th at 2:00 PM in St. Paul’s Church, Lancaster. Reverend Timothy Brooks, pastor, will officiate. A reception will follow in the parish hall.
Donations in lieu of flowers may be made in Sandra’s memory to Alzheimer’s Association, Vermont Chapter, PO Box 275, Winooski, VT 05404
For more information or to send an online condolence, please go to www.baileyfh.net.
We accept many different kinds of announcements. Just click on the button below and submit a form.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.