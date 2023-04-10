Sandra T. Gray Obituary

Sandra T. Gray on the eve of her 80th birthday passed away following a lengthy battle with Alzheimer’s Dementia at the St. Johnsbury Health & Rehab Center in St. Johnsbury, Vt., Thursday evening, April 6, 2023, with her children by her side.
Sandra was born in New London, Conn., on April 7, 1943, daughter to the late Jerry and Virginia (Condon) Tirrill. She was raised and educated in Canaan, Vt., graduating from Canaan Memorial High School in the Class of 1963. In June of 1964 she married the love of her life, Dale O. Gray, together they lived in Maine, followed by Bennington, Vt., before coming to St. Johnsbury, Vt., in 1967, where they had two children, D. Jason and Stephanie. Sandra worked as a secretary at The Caledonian-Record and later at St. Johnsbury Trucking for many years. She dedicated her life to being a devoted mother; her children were her world. Sandy was very crafty, she made cross stitch canvases for everyone, she also enjoyed pottery and macramé. She loved her cats, listening to music, enjoyed playing board games, especially Yahtzee, and cherished every opportunity she had spending time with her grandchildren which gave her life new meaning. She never missed a special date, sending a holiday or birthday card to family and friends and always wanted to make people feel special, Sandy was a giver. Her beautiful constant smile lit up the room.
“But there’s a story behind everything. How a picture got on a wall. How a scar got on your face. Sometimes the stories are simple, and sometimes they are hard and heartbreaking. But behind all your stories is always your mother’s story, because hers is where yours begin.” ~ Mitch Albom.
She is survived by her son: D. Jason Gray, his wife Holly of St. Johnsbury and their children, Brittany LaCoss (Eric Oliver), Kelsey LaCoss, Mollie Gray. Her daughter: Stephanie Gray-Melen of Danville, and her children Ethan, Evan and Elliette Melen. Her sisters: Linda Maksymuk (Allen) of The Villages in Florida, Nancy Tirrill of Gulf Breeze, Fla., her sister-in-law: Dencie Cunningham of Canaan, Vt., her brother-in-law: David Gray of Canaan, Vt., her great-grandchild: Ryder Oliver, many nieces and nephews her special niece Donna Tonkin, and Jason and Stephanie’s father: Dale O. Gray of Killington, Vt.
She was also predeceased by her brother: Bruce and wife Jessie Tibbetts and her loving in-laws, Willard and Althea Gray, Glenna Gray and Fredrick Cunningham.
A Gathering for friends and family will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, April 14, 2023, at the Sayles Funeral Home 525 Summer Street in St. Johnsbury.
Burial will take place at a later date in Canaan, Vt..
Memorial donations may be made the Kingdom Animal Shelter, 1161 Portland Street, St. Johnsbury, VT 05819.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at saylesfh.com.
