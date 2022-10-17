Sandy Elliott Ebbett Obituary

On a recent fall day, Sandy Ebbett took her last look: at the maple trees in her yard on the west side of Kirby Mountain, north toward Willoughby Gap, then westward across the Passumpsic River Valley to Diamond Hill in Lyndon, and farther west to a brilliant sunset sinking behind the Green Mountains. It was one of thousands of times she had seen such a view from her home during the 58 years she had lived there.
But this was the last time, her last look. Sandy died on Oct. 14, 2022, at age 80, from complications of multiple sclerosis.
Sandria Sue Elliott was born on July 1, 1942, the daughter of Herbert and June (Hall) Elliott of St. Johnsbury, Vt. She grew up among a small herd of mismatched cows, in the days before dairy farms had become Holstein monocultures, and her first job was bringing the cows from the pasture to the barn to be milked. A large flock of turkeys, and other occasional critters found on a small farm in the 1940s, rounded out the population.
She attended schools in St. Johnsbury through her freshman year at St. Johnsbury Academy. The next year she switched to Lyndon Institute, where she blossomed into a brilliant student, especially in math and science, and helped her classmates with their schoolwork. She also developed a graceful athleticism as captain of the cheerleading squad. All the while she continued her passion for cooking and sewing inspired by her mother, and developed a fierce independence all her own.
After graduating from LI in 1960, she attended Vassar College. By the end of her second year, Sandy knew what she wanted to study and who she wanted to study it with. She had met Ballard (Bud) Ebbett, who was teaching geology at Lyndon State College (now Northern Vermont University), and they were married Aug. 28, 1962.
Immediately they headed for the University of Wyoming, where Bud resumed his graduate studies and Sandy completed her degree in geology, trading the greater prestige of Vassar for the pursuit of her passions in Wyoming. Bud and Sandy’s first child, Augustus, was born the day Sandy graduated from Wyoming in 1964.
Soon afterward, they returned to Vermont and started work on the old farmhouse they had bought in Kirby. There they lived for the rest of their lives, making regular improvements and turning it into a beautiful home. Bud resumed his teaching duties at the college and Sandy became his partner. Together they lectured, organized labs and took students on legendary field trips. That became the foundation of their teaching, and indeed, of their whole approach to the world: “Look! What do you see? What does it mean?” They had two more children, Elliott and Patrick, and raised their three boys with a love of hiking, outdoor sports, and life on the farm where they raised much of their food.
In 1985 Sandy was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. For several years she was able to go on living much as before, but gradually it made cruel inroads, degrading her ability to walk and speak. Still, she continued much of her gardening and famous cooking. In the late 1980s she took up horseback riding, which was easier for her than the hiking she had loved so much. She and Bud also traveled, mostly to visit their sons and grandchildren in the West.
In the early 2000s she began to organize her late father’s poems, which she published in 2004 in a book called, “Take Your Last Look.” She chose that line from one of Herbert’s poems for its universal resonance, for who among us will not one day take our own “last look”?
Sandy bore witness to the tragedy and mystery of suffering. It was not a role she welcomed – whoever would? But it was one she was able to enrich with dignity, patience, and courage. It is part of her legacy, together with the devotion to family that Sandy, her husband and their children lived by.
Sandy was predeceased by her husband, Bud, who was her primary caregiver almost until his last breath. Her parents and her brother, Dr. John Elliott of Lyndonville, also went on before.
She is survived by her three sons and their families: Augustus, Tosha, and their children Felix and Signe, of Whitefish, Mont.; Elliott, his wife Sachiko and their four sons, Koji, Raleigh, Eugene and Leo, all of Kirby; and Patrick, of Portland, Ore. Also by her brother, Stephen Elliott and his wife Marjorie of Bridgewater, Mass., a sister, Judith Pratt and her husband Orville of Albuquerque, N.M.; her sisters-in-law, Martha Elliott of Lyndonville and Sheila Ebbett of Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Those who would like to make a donation in her memory are encouraged to direct it to Lyndon Institute, Development Office, P.O. Box 127, Lyndon Center, VT 05850.
A gathering of remembrance will be held later, at a time and place to be announced.
