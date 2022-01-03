Sandy (Puglisi, Tuite) Libby Obituary

It’s with deep sadness we announce the passing of Sandy Libby (Puglisi, Tuite), 64, on Jan. 1, 2022 after a brief illness. She was preceded by her parents Bob and Millie Puglisi. She is survived by her husband Steve Libby the love of her life and his son Jason Libby, as well as son Brody with his wife Olivia and their children Evelyn and Henry as well as several Puglisi cousins throughout New Hampshire and beyond.
Sandy was born in Oct. 7, 1957 in Quincy, Massachusetts and was raised in Lisbon, N.H. Sandy graduated from Plymouth State and began her teaching career in Lisbon. After a few years in Lisbon, she began teaching at Lakeway Elementary in Littleton, N.H. where she spent close to three decades. She raised her children in the Littleton community and was loved and respected by her peers and families throughout the region.
In 2015, she retired from her New Hampshire teaching career and moved west with her beloved husband Steve. Sandy was full of excitement to explore and enjoy the west. They built a new house in Prescott, Arizona and became close with several neighbors who grew to become more like family. Sandy continued to teach in Arizona where her passion, energy, and dedication to education helped countless children throughout her career. Steve and Sandy loved everything Arizona but they made a point to make frequent trips home to visit family and friends. Sandy was known as “Noni” to her grandchildren where she made a point to be part of their daily lives, even living across the country.
A celebration of life will be held in the coming months for close friends and family.
