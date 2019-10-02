Sara ‘Elaine’ Dudley Stroop - Obituary

Sara “Elaine” Dudley Stroop, of Bethlehem, N.H., died on Aug. 25, 2019. Her 77 years of life were full of love and caring for her family, friends and acquaintances.
Elaine was born to Frank G. and Sara E. (Stoyle) Dudley on Sept. 19, 1941 in Plymouth, N.H. She was predeceased by her parents, and leaves behind her beloved children, Megan (and Derek) May in Davidson, N.C.; and Willis (and Tammy Cote) Stroop in Bethlehem, N.H. Her adored grandchildren are Sawyer Stroop and Alicia Gallo in Bethlehem, N.H. and Audrey, Max and Charlotte May in Davidson, N.C. Also surviving are her brothers Ed (and Juan Rivera) Dudley, Providence, R.I.; and Glen (and Jean) Dudley, Sunapee, N.H.; and sisters Bobsy (& Val) Thompson, Wiscasset, Maine; Tina Peabody, Franconia, N.H.; and Jo Beth Dudley (Dalton, N.H.); and her nieces and nephews.
Elaine graduated from Littleton High School and Virginia Intermont College. After training at Mary Fletcher Hospital in Burlington, Vt., she spent her career as an X-ray Technician, first at Littleton Hospital and later at Littleton Orthopedics. One of her first jobs was as a life guard at Forest Lake State Park, and she loved her time at the lake, at the family camp (which later became her parent’s year-round home), and dancing at Newell’s Casino. She was an avid swimmer and skier, and also enjoyed hiking, playing tennis and golf.
In addition to outdoor sports and enjoying the White Mountains, Elaine was a talented seamstress. She made beautiful quilts, knit heirloom Christmas stockings, crocheted cozy and warm afghans, and showed her creativity through various projects, crafts, and paintings. She loved to cook and to read.
Elaine enjoyed travelling - to visit friends and family, and especially to spend time with her daughter’s family in North Carolina. She also went on trips to places such as Japan, Cyprus, Hawaii, Aruba, and a river cruise through Holland.
Elaine played cards her whole life - bridge with her parents, cribbage with her father, and all the various card games she taught to and played with her nieces and nephew. She loved playing cards and mah-jongg with her friends.
As a life-long member of the First Congregational Church in Littleton, N.H., Elaine was always there to help out at events, working in the kitchen and contributing her cooking skills, time and love.
Elaine was dear to so many people - reaching out to them in their time of need, sending cards, and letting them know they were in her thoughts and prayers. Her generous heart and spirit will be missed.
A Memorial Service will be held on Oct. 19 at 11 a.m. at the First Congregation Church in Littleton with Rev. Lyn Winter officiating.
The Cremation Society of New Hampshire is in charge of arrangements. To view an On-Line Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, please go to www.csnh.com.
