Sara Jean Brooks, 44, of Littleton, New Hampshire, passed peacefully at home with her family on June 26, 2021. She was born on March 17, 1977 in Littleton, New Hampshire. Sara is survived by two children: Aleix Taryn Chase and Zachary Elias Chase; former spouse David Chase of Corinth, Mississippi. Family members are Shari Brooks, mother, Charley and the late Marcia Brooks, grandparents, Michelle Gilfillian, sister, Richard Gilfillian, brother, Robb Marion, brother, and numerous other family and close friends that would fill many pages.
Sara enjoyed many aspects of enjoyment of nature from stopping to enjoy star and moon light summer nights to reading quietly by a local water spot that was displayed in her hobby of photography. Sara was always known for helping others in time of need. Sara always loved bonding with new friends having words of encouragement and a smile for everyone. Sara was a free spirit that was well-known in her community and loved supporting local restaurants and live bands.
The family has entrusted Pillsbury Funeral Home with the arrangements. A Celebration of life happened July 6, 2021 at Maple Street Cemetery, Bethlehem, N.H. A reception followed at the American Legion. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the American Heart Association.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.