Schuyler Wallace Sweet Obituary

Schuyler Wallace Sweet, age 74, passed away unexpectedly on June 14, 2022 at Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor, Maine.
Schuyler was born in Utica, N.Y. on Sept. 25, 1947 to the late Wallace Schuyler Sweet and Janis Jones Sweet. He graduated from the Williston Academy in 1966 and attended Syracuse University and Utica College. Sky was Vice President and President of Central NY Coach Lines, Inc. and President of BEQ, Inc. in Yorkville, N.Y. He also served on many boards including Union Bank and the Indium Corporation. Schuyler was honored to serve on the Board of Directors of the Indium Corporation for over 50 years, and most recently as the Chairman of the Board.
He was very active in his community and served on what seemed like every non-profit or advisory board that he could help with. Sky served as director of the Littleton Area Chamber of Commerce, President of the Littleton Rotary Club Charitable Fund, Member of the Littleton Industrial Development Corp, Chair of the Northern Region Advisory Board for the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation, President of Ammonoosuc Community Health Services and Trustee for The Mayhew Program which helps at-risk boys. As a lifelong duck hunter and fly fisherman, Sky was very involved with Ducks Unlimited and with Trout Unlimited; he served on local and national boards for both organizations. In 2015, Sky was appointed to the Littleton Select Board to fill a vacancy and was then elected to a three-year term as Selectman. He also served a three-year term as Littleton Water and Light commissioner from 2018 to 2021.
Sky was returning from a fly fishing trip, having caught the biggest trout in 10 years of fly fishing trips in Maine when he suddenly fell ill. His family is comforted knowing that he was doing what he loved to do with his long-time friend, Ron Thomson shortly before he passed. Schuyler enjoyed maple sugaring in New Hampshire first with his late wife Deborah Sweet and in later years with his good friends, especially Chris Knapp the last few seasons.
Schuyler is survived by his two children, Jolyn (Jeff DeStefanis) Sweet of Saratoga Springs, N.Y. and Wallace (Emily) Sweet of San Diego, California, and five grandchildren, Avery DeStefanis, Clara Sweet, Alexa DeStefanis, Annelise DeStefanis and Harrison Schuyler Sweet. He is also survived by his sister Sandy Partlow and brothers Brent Sweet and Stephen Sweet, nieces Janis Randolph and Heather Sweet and his nephews Colton Partlow, Harrison Sweet, Jarrett Sweet and Bryant Sweet.
Upon Sky’s direction, his ashes will be scattered in his maple grove in Littleton, N.H. and in the St. Lawrence River at a later date. There will not be any funeral services. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Ducks Unlimited or buying a bottle of pure New Hampshire maple syrup to support the locals. Condolences to the family may be expressed at Brookingssmith.com.
