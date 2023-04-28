Scott Alan Chase Sr. Obituary

Scott Alan Chase Sr. 64, Landaff, N.H., died at Cottage Hospital in Woodsville, N.H. on Thursday April 27, 2023, with his family at his side after a period of failing health. He was born on Monday, Sept. 1, 1958, at Cottage Hospital to Homer M. and Dorothy A. (Prescott) Chase.
Scott grew up in Bath and graduated from Woodsville High School with the Class of 1975. He married Cathy Hudson on Saturday, Nov. 13, 1976. He worked in several different jobs locally, finally settling at New England Wire in Lisbon, where he worked for over 20 years and retired as a supervisor when his health no longer allowed him to work.
Scott enjoyed spending time in his garage working on old cars and prepping equipment for truck pulls. He enjoyed hunting, but most of all, he enjoyed spending time with friends and family.
He is predeceased by his parents; a brother, Preston Chase Sr.; a sister, Carol Ash; and two brothers-in-law, Donny Locke, and Raymond Ash. He will always be remembered by his wife of 46 years, Cathy Chase of Landaff; a son Scott Chase Jr. of Wells River, Vt.; a brother Bruce Chase of Bath, N.H.; two sisters, Barbara Locke of Lisbon, Nancy Young and her husband Wendell of Bethlehem, N.H.; a grandson, Damian Chase-Emerson; a sister-in-law, Mary Chase of Landaff, N.H.; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and close friends.
A Celebration of Scott’s Life will be held at a later date.
For more information, or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.rickerfh.com
Ricker Funeral Home & Cremation Care of Woodsville is helping the family with arrangements.
