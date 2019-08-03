Scott E. Davis Sr. - Obituary

Scott E. Davis, Sr., 57, of West Burke, Vt., passed away at his home with his family beside him on Tuesday morning, July 30, 2019, following a recurring battle with cancer.
Scott was born on Sept. 6, 1961, in New Haven, Conn., son to Jerry Martin, Sr. and Patricia Ann (Boughton) Davis of Sutton; they survive him. He was raised and educated in Guilford, Conn., graduating from Guilford High School in the Class of 1979. Scott began working construction during his high school years at the age of 15 and absolutely loved it. He continued in construction and started Scott Davis Excavating; people enjoyed watching his natural ability to operate equipment like an extension of himself. On March 9, 1985 Scott married Lori Schartner and made their home in Sutton and raised their family there. He enjoyed shooting and working on guns and camping, but family time for Scott was his favorite thing to do. “Bumpa” loved hanging out with his grandbabies in the morning and then giving them a kiss before heading off to work. Scott loved digging and truly enjoyed his job. Throughout the years no one ever had a bad thing to say about him; he didn’t advertise and didn’t need to. Many of those he did jobs for became his friends, showing how much he and his family were blessed.
He is also survived by his beloved wife of 34 years, Lori Davis of Sutton, his three children: Scott E. Davis, Jr. and wife, Amber, of Burke, Laura E. Mason and husband, Shane, of Sutton, Megan A. Price and husband, Joe, of Sutton, a brother: Rodney F. Davis and wife, Rose, of Sutton, three brothers-in-law: Dennis Morgan and wife, Elly, Paul Schartner and wife, Stephanie, Jerry Schartner and wife, Joyce, a sister-in-law: Lisa M. Call and husband, Robert, six grandchildren who daily lit up his life: Scott, III, Jackson, Parker, Layla, Reagan and Henley, and also many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Scott was predeceased by his brother: Jerry M. Davis, Jr. in 2017, his in-laws: June Schartner in 2016, Paul Schartner in 2018 and his brother-in-law: Brian Schartner in 2001.
A Celebration of Scott’s life will take place at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at the Pavilion in the Pines, 1163 Darling Hill Road in Lyndonville. All are welcome to attend and bring a chair and your favorite potluck dish. There will be no Calling Hours.
Memorial donations may be made to Caledonia Home Health & Hospice, 161 Sherman Drive, St. Johnsbury, VT 05819.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.guibordfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.