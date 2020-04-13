Scott M. Olsen - Obituary

Scott M. Olsen, 40, passed away suddenly on April 5, 2020 at his home in Rutland, Vt. He was born on Sept. 6, 1979 in St. Johnsbury to Harley Olsen and Joan (Moore) Lint. He attended school in St. Johnsbury and graduated from St. Johnsbury Academy in 1998. He went on to graduate from Castleton State College in 2004. He remained in the Rutland area after graduation and had worked for Farrell Distributing for the past 13 years. In those early years, he met the love of his life, Christa Pidgeon. They were married in 2007.
He is survived by his wife Christa and their son Brayden; his mother Joan Lint; stepfather Ted Lint who had been a father to him for 26 years; his sister Kris Garlin (Chris Nolan); step-sisters Jennifer Eckard (Brian) and Stephanie Farr; aunts Nancy Wesley, Peg Lusker (David) and Sue Moore (Claudia Blodgett); his mother-in-law Shelby Pidgeon; his brother-in-law Jeremy (Lauren) Pidgeon and sister-in-law Amber Ricard. He was predeceased by his father Harley Olsen; his uncle Jack Moore and his grandparents.
Scott will be remembered for his kindness, caring heart and the love he gave so generously to his family and many friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date in Rutland. The Tossing Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
