Scott Michael Gibney Obituary

Scott Michael Gibney, 42, of Northumberland, New Hampshire, passed away unexpectedly on Oct. 27, 2021 in Colebrook, New Hampshire.
Scott was born Aug. 8, 1979 in Manchester, New Hampshire, the son of Joseph Gibney, who passed away Nov. 15, 2012, and Helen Mae Lambert, who passed away May 20, 2018. Scott attended school in Strafford, New Hampshire. He was part of the graduating class of 1997.
Scott enjoyed life; his passion was working on his 1988 Chevy Camaro and drinking beers with family and friends. He was one-of-a-kind and enjoyed making others laugh with late night videos. He will be forever missed.
Scott leaves behind three kids: Caitlyn Gibney, Shawn Gibney and Noah Gibney Scott. He spent the last 12 years with his beloved girlfriend Wanda Marsh and her son Cody Marsh. Scott also leaves behind two sisters: Shelley Lavigne and Tracy Gibney Scott, and three brothers: Joey Gibney, Jason Gibney and Brian Gibney, along with several nieces and nephews.
Scott will be buried with his mom in Manchester, New Hampshire at Pinegrove Cemetery at a later date.
