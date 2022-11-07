Scott Simano Obituary

Scott Simano, 57, of Pike, New Hampshire, passed away on Nov. 1, 2022, at home, following a brief illness, with his wife and daughters by his side.
Scott was predeceased by his mother, Gail Brown Simano. He is survived by his father, Harry Simano, his brothers, Pete, Brian (Deb), and Jeff (Nancy) Simano; his sister, Tess Clark (Kyle); his wife, Deidra Simano; and his daughters, Lauren Simano and Abigail Simano Gillis.
He was born in Manchester, N.H., but because he moved to Pike at the age of five, it’s hard to know if Scott was a picky person who picked Pike or if Pike was a picky place that picked him.
What is known is that he relied on his small-town roots to live a life of kindness and responsibility in the close-knit community he loved.
Growing up, Scott’s parents taught him the importance of a strong work ethic which he practiced while working for his friend and mentor Bill Grimes at Timberledge Farm. The positive influence left on him was evident in the sentimental way he told stories about his parents, his childhood, his brothers and sister, and Bill and the milk room.
Scott excelled in the Boy Scouts, where he achieved the rank of Eagle Scout. In school, however, he was an average student at best. The man with a career defined by the noble craft of teaching attended a trade school upon graduating from Woodsville High to learn HVAC, partly because he didn’t think he was smart enough for higher education. It was there that Scott achieved good grades, strengthened his confidence, and, as a result, braved college, where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Business from Plymouth State University. But it wasn’t until he worked at the Becket School in Pike that he found his calling as an educator. He went on to earn a master’s degree in Special Education and maintained a lifelong appreciation of both trade schools and universities alike.
During his teen years, Scott met Deidra Ames. He was confident they would be married long before she was convinced. He was right, of course, and for nearly three decades of marriage, he never took his eyes off her. During this time, Dee loved to cook, and Scott loved to be with her in the kitchen when she did. It can be hard to be a prep cook and sous chef while gazing adoringly at the love of your life, but somehow Scott made it work.
His daughters, Lauren and Abby, and his great-nephew, Logan, received a first-class education in the fundamentals of living a good life. Scott was an attentive, loving father who actively supported them. Rather than living in a house full of rules, they were guided by simple ethics that were consistently spoken and modeled by their dad. He wore his heart on his sleeve and wasn’t afraid to express emotion.
Scott believed in the potential of others, especially his students at Woodsville High School, where he leveraged his quiet authority as a special education teacher and tutor to draw out their best. His presence made his classroom feel safe, and he applied his strong work ethic to ensure his students were equipped to succeed. It didn’t matter if the students were part of his classes or not; Scott was there to help.
Every person and thing had inherent value according to Scott. This explains why he was an avid recycler and enjoyed working at the Steenburgh auctions. The idea that used things could become new or that old things could be redeemed, re-purposed, and re-appreciated gave him joy. It also explains why Scott had a healthy intolerance for language that dehumanized others or diminished their value. He believed each person had a duty to show kindness to others because while many things are outside a person’s control, showing kindness is not one of them.
Scott’s willingness to invest in others extended beyond his family and students, and into the local community. His civic spirit is evident in his nickname Father Carnival which he earned for his dedication to the WHS Winter Carnival. He also served as a Woodsville Water and Light Commissioner, was on the Haverhill Budget Committee, participated in the Alternative Justice Program, and when his daughters joined a sports team, he’d help support their coaches. Scott did these things out of service and responsibility and didn’t like the spotlight. He didn’t want to be the person handing out trophies at events. Instead, he preferred to hand the trophies to the person handing them out to the winners and participants.
A fulfilling day for Scott would start with finding comfort in his routines, like having an omelet, salsa, and coffee for breakfast. Getting his paper to do his “puzzles.” Dropping off the recycling and visiting his dad to play a few games of cribbage. Sneak-eating a bag of chips before Dee got home from work, watching New England sports, and spending the evening with his family while a Willie Nelson tune played in the background.
It is impossible to quantify the impact of a man like Scott Simano on the people in his life, and he wouldn’t want them to try. That’s not why he lived as he did. He believed that doing the right thing was worth the effort, and he journeyed through life the way he walked the trail up Pike Hill: with an inner confidence and a steady pace, someone he loved by his side, and a specific destination in mind.
The family would like to give special thanks to Andy White and Steve Robbins for their heroic, successful efforts to bring Scott home and to Tess Clark and Andy White for providing nursing care once he arrived.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 12, at the Dr. John A. Bagonzi Woodsville Community Building at 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Scott Simano Memorial Scholarship Fund, ℅ Woodsville Guaranty Savings Bank.
For more information, or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.rickerfh.com
Ricker Funeral Home & Cremation Care of Woodsville is assisting the family with arrangements.
