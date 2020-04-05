Seda Mnazakanian, age 80, of Skyline Drive in Lyndonville, Vt., went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 26, 2020, at her home with her family by her side.
Seda was born in Yerevan, Armenia, on July 9, 1939, to Yegor Mnazakanian and Hasmik Kalantarian. She was raised and educated in Yerevan and received her Bachelor’s in Chemistry in Armenia. In November of 1965 Seda married Onik Oganesyan. They lived in Armenia until emigrating to the U.S. in 1992. Seda’s Armenian Apostolic faith was extremely important to her and she made sure her deep spirituality passed on to her family. Her life revolved around her family. She loved family gatherings and cooking amazing meals and baking pastries that only a true Armenian could prepare. Although she didn’t like to be the center of attention, in smaller settings she loved doing impersonations, reciting poetry and sharing stories with her family. When she and Onik came to America, Seda was “the rock” for the family and loved being able to take care of all of her grandchildren. She was a motivator and she pushed her grandchildren to be and do more than they could have expected.
She is survived by her beloved husband of nearly 55 years, Onik Oganesyian, of Lyndonville; her two daughters: Armine Organesyan and husband, Peter Emery, of Lyndonville, Hasmik Organesyan and husband, Tigran Muradian, of St. Johnsbury; 4 grandchildren: Asterik Muradian of Burlington, Deanna Emery of Philadelphia, Areg Muradian of Burlington, and Armen Emery of Leavenworth, Wash.
Seda was predeceased by a twin sister: Sonia Mnazakanian and 3 brothers: Levon, Davit and Eduard Mnazakanian.
Private burial services were held at St. Elizabeth’s Cemetery in Lyndonville with Rev. Fr. Robert Little officiating.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.guibordfh.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.