Serge Jude Paquin Obituary

Serge Jude Paquin, age 71, of St. Johnsbury, Vt., passed away at the St. Johnsbury Heath & Rehabilitation Center on Oct. 3, 2021.
He was born in Magog, Quebec, Canada, on Nov. 21, 1949, the fourth of seven children born to the late Joseph S. Paquin and Marie Claire (Marcotte) Paquin of St. Johnsbury, Vt. Serge attended two years at the Seminary in Watertown, N.Y., finished his two years at St. Johnsbury Academy and graduated in the class of 1968. Upon graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War. He attained the rank of Staff Sergeant while attached to the Defense Nuclear Agency Field Command in South Korea serving the country he was so proud of from 1968-1972. He was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars. Serge was seen throughout the Northeast Kingdom with his beautiful smile and great sense of humor at many groceries stores during the years, working in management starting at the IGA, Butson’s Supermarket in Woodsville, N.H., and White Market in St. Johnsbury, Vt. He took pride in his job making sure his customers were happy. He was like his father who loved politics; his favorite sport was hockey in which he excelled, playing for two years at the seminary; he also loved football and fishing. He enjoyed collecting political buttons, coins and baseball cards. Serge had a heart of gold, and always advocated for those in need. He will be greatly missed by all his loving family and his very good friend George and his two beautiful children Benjamin and Luna. He is predeceased by a brother Neil Paquin.
Serge is survived by five siblings: Huguette Faust husband, Romeo, of Orleans, Vt., her children: Eric, Aaron and Adam Hall; Claudette Cassidy and predeceased brother-in-law Martin of Lyndonville, Vt.; Richard and wife, Joy, of Pike, N.H., and their children Ethan and Nathan Paquin; Francine Costa husband, Orlando, of Naples, Florida and their children: Christopher and Amanda Costa; Doris Hartshorn husband Terry of Monroe, N.H., and their children: Tiffany Ayotte husband, Robert, of Lisbon, N.H., and their own children Christian and Zoey, Ian Hartshorn wife, Caroline, of Sunderland, Vt., and their own children: Amelia and Clem and Alex Hartshorn of Monroe, N.H.
The family would like to extend a deep heartfelt thank you to the VA, Caledonia Home Health Care and Hospice, Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital, St. Johnsbury Health & Rehabilitation center for the loving care Serge received.
A Graveside Service will take place at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, at the Mt. Calvary Cemetery on St. John’s Street in St. Johnsbury. There will be no Calling Hours.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.saylesfh.com
