Jean Dawes: Due to predicted hurricane weather patterns, services for Jean Dawes will be postponed to Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Sayles Funeral Home located at 525 Summer Street, St. Johnsbury, Vt. Friends may call upon the family the hour prior. Burial at the Mt. Calvary cemetery will immediately follow.
