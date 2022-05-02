Seth Goldblatt Obituary

Our beloved Seth Goldblatt, known locally as bluesman “Lefty Yunger” died peacefully in his sleep on April 25, 2022. Seth was born in London, England in 1973. He attended Littleton High School until his junior year and then early admission to Simons Rock College, and attended two years. He married Jennifer Wells of Lancaster, and years later they had an amicable divorce and remained lifelong friends.
Seth lived in Barcelona, Spain for 14 years, returning back to Concord, Vt. in 2012 where he lived in a cabin on his mother’s property. He had a lifetime career as a blues musician and played with bands locally as well as internationally, including playing keyboards on one tour with the well-known band, The Animals. Seth had a passionate love of gardening, was an amazing cook, and he graciously shared the fruits of those labors with family and friends on many occasions. He grew over 40 varieties of hot peppers and made and bottled his own hot sauce under the label of Lefty’s Passionate Hot Sauce. He also kept a variety of chickens, quails, and animals which he loved. His chickens would often sit on his shoulders as he worked in his beautiful, thriving gardens. Seth had a sincere generosity of spirit and was wildly funny and charismatic. His joy for life and his humor were contagious. He was a sweet, kind, playful fellow who will be missed by so many. Tragically, Seth struggled with alcohol addiction, which was the final cause of his untimely death.
He is survived by his mother Eleana Sussman, father David Goldblatt, stepmother Michele Walsh, brother Noah Goldblatt and his sisters Jessica and Rose Goldblatt; also his niece Tess Barber, nephews Leonardo Barber, Rowan Goldblatt and Wilson Goldblatt, sister-in-law Hilary Goldblatt, brother-in-law Francis Vidal. There is also a long list of an extended family of aunts, uncles and cousins. Seth had many friends around the world who loved him but special mention of his beloved friend and musical mentor, William Flick.
Seth has been cremated and his remains will be interred at a private cemetery on his mother’s property. Sometime over the summer there will be a service for family and friends, to be announced.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.