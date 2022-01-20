Shari Beatrice Fleming, 87, of St. Johnsbury, Vt. died on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. Shari was born in Hanover, N.H. on July 2, 1934, daughter of S. Burt Fleming and Doris (Ford) Fleming. The family moved to St. Johnsbury before Shari’s first birthday. She attended St. Johnsbury schools including the Junior Conservatory of Music and graduated from there and St. Johnsbury Academy in 1952.
She then studied on scholarship at Peabody Conservatory of Music, later part of Johns Hopkins University. She graduated with degrees in harmony and composition while minoring in voice. Two years of graduate study followed. She then attended New England Conservatory in Boston where she earned a master’s degree in voice in 1966. She spent the summer of 1964 as a Vocal Fellow at Tanglewood Music Center in Lenox, Mass.
In 1968, she traveled to Maui, Hawaii and taught as assistant professor of music at Maunaolu College. After two years she returned to Vermont and taught at UVM’s Department of Music. While there she put 12 voice majors through their senior recitals. Many of them have appeared since as music educators while performing in concerts in and around Vermont. Shari taught at UVM for 27 years.
While living in Essex Jct. she continued teaching privately and often performed in various churches there and in Burlington as pianist, singer, and composer.
In late 2009, she moved back to St. Johnsbury to retire. She was a member of United Community Church, the former North Congregational Church, which she joined in eighth grade. She has performed there over many years. She was also involved in the concert series “Main Street Arts at North.” In addition, she volunteered monthly to play at St. Johnsbury Health and Rehab.
Shari treasured family and friends, especially reuniting with former students. She returned often to Maui to visit special friends. A Boston Red Sox fan, she also enjoyed any cats and dogs she got to meet.
