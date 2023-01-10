Sharon C. Newland Obituary

Sharon C. Newland, 78, of East Burke, left this earth on Jan. 10, 2023, to follow God’s plan in rejoining her mother, Adeline, father, Francis, and brother, Richie at the gates of heaven.
Sharon was born on May 27, 1944, in Lowell, Mass., to the late Francis Arthur and Adeline (Bartlett) Curit. She attended Central High School (62’) in Manchester, N.H. In 1963, she married Daniel Newland, moved to Vermont, then gave birth to their three children, Diane, Debra, and Derek.
She worked at Lyndon State College for Saga Foods in the office, Falcon Well Drilling, Lyndonville Electric, and A.D. Rossie/VT Tennis. In her late years, she dedicated time to volunteering at the West Burke Senior Meal Site. She enjoyed the social interactions and being a part of her community.
Sharon enjoyed watching the NFL, especially her beloved NY Giants. She loved hosting Thanksgiving every year and watching Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. She loved baking with her grandchildren, making her famous popcorn balls every Halloween, and attending all school and sporting events for her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She loved traveling to the OOB and Wells Beach, searching for Sand Dollars, berry picking, raking leaves into big orange pumpkin bags in the fall, gardening, knitting afghans, and listening to Elvis. She enjoyed her adventures with the “Golden Girls,” June Batchelder, Sherry Noyes, and the late Sherri Temple. She had a love for large dogs including Dobermans, Great Pyrenees, and Shepherd/Collies.
Sharon was known for being stylish and always matched head-to-toe. She had one rule, “Do not call me GRANDMA.”
Sharon leaves behind her three children, Diane Therrien, Mooresville, N.C., Debra (Matt) Fournier, Lyndonville, Vt., and Derek Newland, E. Burke, Vt., nine grandchildren, Brady, Joshua (Alley), Kendra (Ryan), Jordan (Caitlin), Tyler, Dayna, Dakota, Brandon, and Cameron, and 11 great-grandchildren, Carter, Lexi, Quinten, Tiernan, Londyn, Landen, Ledger, Kyndall, Emerson, Piper, and Jensen. She is survived by her sister-in-law Diane Curit, nephews, Shawn (Kathleen and family) and Chris Curit.
The family would like to thank Marilyn O’Connor, Sharon’s devoted homecare provider, Dr. Sarah Berrian from Concord Health Center, Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital, Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center, and Caledonia Home Health and Hospice.
Calling hours will be on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Guibord-Pearsons Funeral Home in Lyndonville, Vt. A spring burial will be planned for the Bedford Center Cemetery in Bedford, N.H.
Memorial donations may be made to the West Burke Senior Meal Site, 212 School St. West Burke, VT 05871.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.guibordfh.com
