Sharon D. (Lumbra) MacMahan, 81, passed away peacefully on May 27, 2021 at the McClure Miller Respite House in Colchester, Vermont. Born in Burlington on July 25, 1939, she was the daughter of the late Merton W. and Ruth E. (Woodward) Lumbra. Sharon married Clarence D. “Mac” MacMahan in 1962. Mac predeceased Sharon on Oct. 17, 2013, after 51 years of marriage.
Sharon grew up in Waterbury, graduated from Waterbury High School (1957) and, after her marriage to Mac, they settled in Waterford, Vt. She worked several years for the St. Johnsbury Academy Alumni Association. Sharon liked country music, dancing, playing slot machines and was an avid reader of romance novels. She enjoyed traveling with her sisters including trips to Australia, New Zealand and Nashville. Sharon loved knitting, making and giving many handmade items to family and friends including beanies for the newborns at the Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital in St. Johnsbury. She was a very generous woman who enjoyed giving to others and spending time with her family.
Sharon is survived by her children, James MacMahan (Mary), of Springfield, Amy Snellings of Ruther Glen, Va., Dan MacMahan (Janine), of Guildhall; eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; her sisters Susan Chalmers of Waterbury, Ruth “Tunie” Sugg of Waterbury, Diane Stewart of Waterbury, one brother Bernard “BG” Stewart of Bennington; as well as nieces, nephews and extended family. Sharon is predeceased by two sisters: Arthalee “Pete” Martin and Regina “Judy” Ather.
The interment will take place in Maple Street Cemetery in Waterbury Center on June 5. She will be laid to rest beside her husband Mac, her sisters and family. For those who wish, memorial donations may be directed to the McClure Miller Respite House (www.uvmhomehealth.org) where Sharon received excellent care.
Assisting the family is the Perkins-Parker Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Waterbury. To send online condolences please visit us at www.perkinsparker.com.
Interment Service Maple Street Cemetery Waterbury Center VT June 5, 2021
