Sharon Simpson Obituary

Sharon Simpson, of Lyndonville, Vt. & St. Petersburg, Fla., passed away from complications of COVID-19. Her life was full of family and friends. She loved each of you fiercely and with her whole being.
She found the love of her life in Russell Simpson from Lyndonville, Vt. Together, she was as peaceful and happy as she’d ever been. She got to be a farmer’s wife in Vermont baking and canning the goodies from his garden. Instead of being a “golf widow,” she did what she did with everything- she went all in; learning the game, organizing events and within two years becoming President of the St. Johnsbury Country Club, finding some of her best new friends on the greens of Florida & Vermont.
Each year, as the weather cooled, she would be in a rush to get to her Florida Ladies and beloved neighborhood family. She loved her Florida life! Mahjong, golf, curse-laden backgammon, and hilarity infused shopping. When she passed, she owed Russell $223 in backgammon dues, but he’ll say he owed her.
The seasons of her life took her all over from Bradley, Old Town & Bangor Maine; Puerto Rico; Texas; Massachusetts; St. Petersburg, Fla.; Lyndonville & Brownington, Vt. Each stop, a new role, a new passion, a new name. She was known by many names; Daughter, Mom, Wife, Sister, Taunte, GamGam, Grammy or BarbieCarolSharon and Ms. Bell.
Sharon’s gift was making each one of us feel as if she was our biggest fan (she was)! She was so involved with each of us. Her smile filled her whole face, showing that it was YOU she’d been looking for all along (and you were).
She was Althea (Morgan) and Richard Fournier’s daughter. She was a sister to MANY- but it all began in Bradley and on French Island, with just the five of them Carol (McCannell), Barb (Nadeau), Mike & Peter Fournier. What would a Fournier girl be without her cousins the Lizzotte’s, Higgins’, Morgan’s and Smey’s?
Our only comfort is in knowing she finally gets to hold her baby girl, Tiffany Lee again. It has been so long. Her parents, Richard & Althea Fournier are with her again, alongside their first boy Richard. Rest assured, she & her dear friend and cousin Debra Jean Smey have already been talking for hours at a time and thanking St. Gabriel that there’s no ‘long distance’ charges. Sharon has missed their nightly talks and now she doesn’t have to.
Now it is our turn to miss her. She created this big space in our lives, vibrant colorful and joyous! Now our mission is to be as generous, giving others a similar gift. Thank you Taunte. Thank you, Mom. Thank you, GamGam. Thank you, sister. Thank you, Grammy. Thank you, Cousin. Thank you, wife. Thank you, friend. Thank you, Sharon.
In lieu of flowers, please contribute to St. Jude’s Research Hospital; 501 St. Jude Place; Memphis, TN 38105. Phone 800-822-6344 or online at www.stjude.org.
In Maine, a Celebration of Life will be held Saturday the 13th at 2 p.m. at 212 Ten Rd, Bradley, Maine.
Visiting hours in Vermont will be Thursday, Nov. 18, 6-8 p.m. at Guibord-Pearsons Funeral Home, 15 Main St, Lyndonville, VT 05851.
