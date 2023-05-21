Shawn Allen Bean Obituary

Shawn Allen Bean passed away unexpectedly home on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at the age of 50.
Shawn was born in Providence, R.I., on Aug. 2, 1972, to Steve and Cathy Bean (Charette). He attended St. Johnsbury Academy, graduating with the class of 1991, where he played football and baseball. Shawn attended Hesser College in Manchester, N.H.
Shawn has been an active member of the Sons of American Legion, Post 58 in St. Johnsbury where he was SAL Commander in 2018 and 2019. He was also an active member of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks Lodge 1343 in St. Johnsbury. Shawn has held multiple officer positions at the Elks, most notably, 2-time Exalted Ruler. He earned both Exalted Ruler of the year and Lodge of the year his first year as Exalted Ruler in 2015.
Shawn worked at Maple Grove for several years and most recently worked at St. Johnsbury Elks Lodge.
Shawn joins his mother Cathy and his beloved dog Bentley. Shawn is also predeceased by his grandparents, Robert and Emma Bean, Carol and Harry Crabtree, and Allen Charette.
He is survived by his father Steve Bean and his fiancé Cindy Reffi, brother Kevin Bean and his wife Donna Bean, his niece Katelynn Bean, as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins and his best friend Tom Forgues.
There will be a graveside service at the Peacham Corner Cemetery on Friday, May 26, at 2 p.m. A celebration of life will follow immediately after at the St. Johnsbury Elks Lodge.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Shawn’s name to the St. Johnsbury Elks Lodge 1343. Checks should be made out to BPOE 1343 and mailed to:
St. Johnsbury Elks Lodge
Attn: Marcel Lapierre
118 Western Ave.
St. Johnsbury, VT 05819
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at saylesfh.com.
