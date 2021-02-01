Shelly Jean Farnsworth, 71, of St. Johnsbury, VT passed away on Sunday, January 31, 2021, at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, NH.
Shelly was born in St. Johnsbury on January 7, 1950, to the late Dean and Carolyn (Clough) Reed. She attended Arlington and St. Johnsbury schools graduating from St. Johnsbury Academy, Class of 1968. She also received her Business Degree from Pierce College for Women. On November 5, 1972, Shelly married Douglas Farnsworth and the couple shared 48 years together raising two sons and fostering a number of other children.
A motorsports enthusiast, Shelly enjoyed going to NASCAR races with Doug at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Louden, NH as well as the White Mountain Motorsports Park in Woodstock, NH. Shelly loved the ocean and her dad’s camp at Maidstone Lake. She was happiest with knitting needles in her hands, playing with dogs, and enjoying her granddaughter.
Survivors include her husband: Doug Farnsworth of St. Johnsbury; two sons: Derek and wife, Beth, of Tilton, NH, and Geoffrey of St. Johnsbury; a sister: SaraBeth Willis and husband, David, of Barnet, VT; one grandchild: Kiera Eve; and many foster children.
Shelly was predeceased by her stepmother: Yvonne Reed.
There will be no services at this time.
Donations can be made in Shelly’s name to SAD-SAC, c/o Caledonian Record, P.O. Box 8, St. Johnsbury, VT 05819.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.saylesfh.com
