Sherry Lacey Obituary

Sherry Lacey, 74, died peacefully Friday, Dec. 12, 2022, at the Jack Byrne Center in Lebanon, N.H.
Sherry was born “Cheryl Lee Elliott” to Russell & Clarissa Elliott in Woodsville, N.H. on Dec. 12, 1948. She attended Woodsville High School and, not long after graduating, married Albert Bowen of Lisbon N.H. They had and raised two sons together, Russell Bowen and James Bowen. They lived in various places, starting out at Fort lee Virginia, then Concord, N.H., Oxford, Maine, Ryegate, Vt., Newport, Vt. and Ascutney, Vt.
On July 7, 2007, Sherry started a new chapter in her life, marrying Donald Lacey and living happily in Lebanon, N.H.
Sherry loved her sons; they were her world. She was always staying in touch with them and following their lives as they became adults and married. She will always be remembered for her fried chicken and fudge.
In 1974 Sherry became one of Jehovah’s Witnesses. She enjoyed sharing her faith with many others. She made dear friends from all over and had been part of many congregations.
Sherry had many jobs, waitressing, retail clerk, bank teller, but in her 50s she went back to school in Claremont N.H. and became an LPN. After that achievement she worked in a couple of nursing homes and a doctor’s office. She kept up with schooling and received a bachelor’s degree to advance her nursing career.
She was predeceased by her parents Russell & Clarissa Elliott, along with her oldest brother Thomas Elliott. She is survived by her loving husband Donald Lacey of Lebanon, N.H., her sons and wives, Russell and Ellen Bowen of Derby Line, Vt., James and Lynda Bowen of Aberdeen, Scotland, her granddaughter Grace Davis of Holland, Vt.; her brothers and wives Gary and Elaine Elliott of Haverhill N.H., Steve and Barbara Elliott of Ryegate, Vt., along with her nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will gather graveside to remember her in the spring at the Ladd Street Cemetery in Haverhill, N.H. The service will be conducted by Robert Cummings an Elder in the Lebanon Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses.
