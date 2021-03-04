Sheryl Lee Barber, age 73, recently of the Darling Inn, Lyndonville, Vt.,. passed away at the St. Johnsbury Health & Rehab Center, Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021 after a short battle with cancer.
Sheryl was born in Lyndon, Vt., on June 13, 1947, daughter to the Late Floyd Donaldson and Maureen (Cutting) Bumps. Known as Sherry to most everyone, she grew up in West Burke and graduated from Lyndon Institute, Class of 1965. After being a homemaker until the two oldest got in school, Sherry worked as a cook for Miller’s Run School, Pine Knoll, and Brown’s Daycare. She was a good cook and there was no doubt about that. She went on to work in the deli at Whites Market and finished working at Brooks Pharmacy in Lyndonville prior to her brain aneurysm. There was a time she and Richard also had their ceramic business out of their home in Wheelock, The Ceramic Touch.
Sherry grew up around horses, taking pride that two of her daughters took on that love as well. She enjoyed watching sports, whether it be Megan as she grew up and most recently her grandson’s games. She loved to watch the Red Sox and the Patriots (huge Tom Brady fan). She often had conversations with her grandsons about sports. She had a love for all the pets she had through the years. Sherry was one of the most loving and genuine people to know. She loved her daughters and her grandkids.
Sherry is survived by her three daughters: Tammy Broughton and husband, Marc, of Waterford, Vt., Kristina Barber and companion, Ruel Carmichael, Megan Bunnell and husband, Trevor, of Danville; three sisters: Carol Camber of Sutton, Vt., Linda Rivers and husband, Scott, of East Haven, Vt., Sandra Davis of St. Johnsbury; four grandsons: Shane LaCroix & fiancée Aimee Prevost, Carter, Cole and Grant Bunnell, along with several nieces and nephews.
She was also predeceased by a sister: Darlene Robinson and the father of her daughters, Richard W. Barber.
No calling hours or services are scheduled at this time due to COVID.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.guibordfh.com.
