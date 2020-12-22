Shirl Sizen - Obituary

Shirl M. Sizen, 48, passed away on Dec. 20, 2020 at her home in St. Johnsbury, Vt. after a long courageous battle with breast cancer.
Shirl was born in Meriden, Conn., on April 30, 1972. She was the daughter of Mary Jean Cushman and Cleon Sizen. After graduating from Lyndon Institute in 1990, she went on to attend college at Hesser College, Lyndon State College and the Community College of Vermont. Shirl worked for 10 years at Russell’s Drug Store in Lyndonville and then she became an admin assistant for Mobile Medical and Lydall Industries as well as working a few years for UPS. Shirl was a life member of the VFW and has been a member of the American Legion Post 30 since 1997. She enjoyed her gardens of flowers and plants and enjoyed sewing. When Shirl came into a room she had a big presence that was happy and could not be ignored. Her family was dear to her, and she loved her two boys so very much.
Survivors include her fiancé: David White of St. Johnsbury; sons: David and Dalton White of St. Johnsbury; mother: Mary Sizen Lawrence and companion, Jason Edmunds, of St. Johnsbury; brothers: Kevin (Tammy) Sizen of East Burke and Jesse (Betsy) Sizen of Georgia, Vt.; sister: Tanya (Ross) Miller of Tennessee and formerly of Lyndonville; Mary’s children: Lee and Ken (Monica) Newell of St. Johnsbury and Tammy (Steve) Mitchell of Lyndonville; many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Shirl was predeceased by her adopted dad, Robert Lawrence; biological father, Cleon Sizen and her grandparents, Mildred and Earl Sizen.
There will be no services at this time; a Celebration of Life will be planned for next summer at the Lyndonville VFW.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.guibordfh.com.
