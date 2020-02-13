Shirley A. Aldrich - Obituary

Shirley Ann Aldrich, 67, of Breezy Hill Road in St. Johnsbury, Vt., passed away peacefully in her sleep on Christmas Day 2019.
Shirley was born in Rock Bridge County, Va. on June 11, 1952, to Dennis E. and Orenthia J. (Smith) Aldrich. She attended local schools including St. Johnsbury Academy. She worked as an Assembler at Burndy’s. On June 22, 1998, Shirley married Henry Bruce Morey; however, the couple has been together for 53 years. Shirley loved her cats and dogs, but most of all her world was centered around her son, Bucky.
Survivors include her husband: Henry Morey of St. Johnsbury; two sisters: Barbara Way and Cindy St. Francis, both of St. Johnsbury; a granddaughter: Danielle Morey; and a cousin: Royce S. Masten.
Shirley was predeceased by a son: Henry Morey II; and a sister: Linda Aldrich.
The family would like to say a special thanks to Royce Masten, Lenard Root, Taylor Ferry, and Kimberly Dussault for their support and care.
A Gathering of Family and Friends will take place on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, 5-7 p.m. at Sayles Funeral Home, 525 Summer St. in St. Johnsbury, Vt.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.saylesfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.