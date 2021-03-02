Shirley Ann Boulet - Obituary

Shirley Ann Boulet, 85, of Littleton, N.H., passed away peacefully at her residence on Wednesday, Feb 17, 2021. She was born on Feb. 18, 1935, in White River Junction, Vt., the daughter of the late Lawrence and Emma Adams of Wilder, Vt.
Shirley was also predeceased by her husband Elwin “Shorty” Boulet, a sister Joan Severance, and two brothers Robert and Herbert Adams.
She worked as a licensed nurse’s assistant at the Grafton County Nursing Home for 33 years. After retiring she enjoyed volunteering at the Morrison Nursing Home in Whitefield, N.H. Shirley was an inactive member of the American Legion women’s auxiliary club in White River junction, Vt. She also was a charter member of the World War II Memorial Society and entered Robert H Adams in Elwin H Boulet into the World War II Memorial registry of remembrances in Washington, D.C. Shirley enjoyed knitting traveling and attending the bones festival with her late husband Elwin “Shorty” Boulet. She was an avid fan of the plastic Celtics and enjoyed watching little league baseball.
Her loving family includes a son Lawrence Stimson of Loudon, Tenn., a daughter Diane Smith of Whitefield, N.H., and a granddaughter Alexandria Demers of Manchester, N.H. There will be a small graveside service at the Landaff Cemetery in Landaff, N.H., in the spring. Donations may be made in Shirley’s loving memory to St Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.