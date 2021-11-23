Shirley Ann (Edwards) Lewis Obituary

Shirley, aged 92, passed away on Nov. 20, 2021 after a period of declining health.
Shirley was born and raised in Oxford, Maine. She graduated as Class Valedictorian from Oxford High School. She attended the University of Maine at Orono.
Shirley lived and worked in Chicago, Illinois before moving to Brookline, Massachusetts where she worked at Beth Israel Hospital as a Phlebotomist.
After retiring, Shirley moved to Bethlehem, New Hampshire .
She became a volunteer at Littleton Regional Health Center for several years.
She was an avid reader, and loved animals. She generously donated to many causes.
Shirley is survived by her sister, Faye Jennings, and many nieces and nephews.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.