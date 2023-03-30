Shirley Anne Neveu Obituary

Shirley Anne Neveu, age 86, of St. Johnsbury Center, passed Tuesday evening, March 28, 2023, at her home with family and two of her wonderful caregivers by her side, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease.
Shirley was born and raised in St. Johnsbury, Vt., on February 21, 1937, to Darwin and Eva M. (Hall) Beck. She graduated from St Johnsbury Academy.
Shirley worked for Holmes Transportation in St Johnsbury Center for 25 years; following retirement, she took a part-time position with Vermont Aerospace for several years. She married Frank Neveu in 1978. They enjoyed many bike trips on their Harley-Davidson as well as trips to South Carolina to visit family.
Shirley loved taking shopping trips to literally anywhere. Her family was core to her as she was to them. She spent an incredible amount of time with her beloved grandson, Adam, indulging him in almost every one of his wishes.
She is survived by her two sons: Donald Hovey and wife, Cindi, of St. Johnsbury; and Dennis Hovey, also of St. Johnsbury; and her sister-in-law, Helen Neveu of Hardwick, Vt.
She is predeceased by her husband, Frank, of almost 45 years in 2022; her parents: “Gus” and Eva Beck; her sisters, Carol Lapoint and Barbara Leclerc and her grandson Adam Hovey in 2010; also her faithful four-legged companion, Dudley.
Memorial Donations may be made to Caledonia Home Health & Hospice, 161 Sherman Drive, St. Johnsbury, VT 05819.
A Graveside Service will be held at 11 AM on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at the Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in St. Johnsbury, with Rev. Aaron Kyu officiating.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at saylesfh.com
